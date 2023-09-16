Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: What O'Neil said

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to MOTD, said: "We had some good opportunities, created some great chances. They were big chances as well. You know with the players they have, and to bring on, you may rue those chances.

"Then we conceded from a situation we created ourselves. For us to compete with Liverpool we have to compete above our level. We did that for 45 minutes and then maybe threw the odd punch in the second half. The second goal for Liverpool came out of nowhere.

"I didn't think our goalkeeper made too many saves. It looks like a comfortable win for Liverpool but it wasn't comfortable for most of the afternoon. Liverpool is not the measure of where we are at and now we have to go again next week."