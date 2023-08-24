Jeremy Doku said "you cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team" after joining Manchester City.

The Belgian winger has signed from Rennes on a five-year deal for £55.4m.

After putting pen to paper, he told the club website: "This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally.

"Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

"I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.

"Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team.

"I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy."