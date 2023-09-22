Livingston v Celtic: Team news

Livingston captain Mikey Devlin is a doubt due to the injury that forced him off towards the end of the last game against Ross County.

Sean Kelly is back in contention after his recent absence but Cristian Montano (calf) will miss out again.

Nat Phillips (ankle) remains a doubt for Celtic as Yuki Kobayashi, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio edge closer to fitness.

Liel Abada (thigh), Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring) and Stephen Welsh (ankle) remain on the sidelines.