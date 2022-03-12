Brentford 2-0 Burnley: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: "Every win is a massive thing in the Premier League because it’s so difficult to win. We performed well in a very even game. Very decisive things went our way.

"We had a few situations where we could have scored earlier. In the end I think we deserved it. We started fantastic [this season] then had some injuries and struggled and now back-to-back wins is fantastic.

"We’ve done a lot of good things getting into good situations but lacked the final bit of quality [until recently]. That’s exactly what I wanted. Christian was composed and an unbelievable cross on his weaker foot.

"One game at a time. That’s what we’ve said all season. I don’t think we’ve won at home since January and that’s the reason why it’s nice to celebrate with the fans.

"We knew it would be a tight game with a small bit decisive.

"In terms of big saves David Raya had one, which was a decisive save. My back four and the team defended very well. A good defensive game.

"We’re very pleased to get the back-to-back wins. We need to build on that."