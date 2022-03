David Moyes says Declan Rice will travel with the squad following illness and will play if "fit and available."

Jarrod Bowen is ruled out due to a heel injury he picked up at Anfield on Sunday.

Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku remain long-term absentees.

Andriy Yarmolenko, who was recently granted compassionate leave, returned to training last week, but it has not been confirmed whether he will be involved on Thursday evening.

Who makes your Hammers XI?