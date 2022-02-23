Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Confirmed team news
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone makes three changes from the side that started their 3-0 win at Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.
Koke is injured while fellow midfielder Yannick Carrasco is suspended and Luis Suarez drops to the bench. That means Angel Correa, Renan Lodi and Geoffrey Kondogbia all start for the Spanish Champions.
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Gimenez, Savic, Mandava, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Kondogbia, Llorente, Herrera, Felix, Correa.
Subs: Lecomte, Christian,De Paul, Griezmann, Suarez, Lemar, Felipe, Hermoso, Serrano.
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes three changes to side that began the 4-2 Premier League win at Leeds on Sunday.
Scott McTominay misses out and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard drop to the bench. That means Raphael Varane, Fred and Marcus Rashford all start for the visitors.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Varane, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.
Subs: Henderson, Heaton, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Dalot, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bisska, Matic, Elanga, Mejbri.