Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I don't really know what to expect from Chelsea here, and whether anything will click at all or change dramatically in Graham Potter's first league game in charge.

It is going to take time for him to mould them into his team, doing what he wants to see.

But what we do know is that, so far this season, too many Chelsea players have not been at the level required - and that has to change.

Crystal Palace will make things difficult for them, but I think we will see an improvement from the Blues, and it might be enough for them to edge this.

Al's prediction: Palace are hard to break down, but they don't really offer enough of a threat at the other end. Potter seems to have made a big difference at Chelsea already and with the boost he has given their players, I kind of have to back them here. 1-3

Find out how Sutton and Greenwood think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your votes here