Celtic's defensive duo of Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers have made Sportscene presenter Amy Irons' team of the week.

Johnston certainly celebrated as though he scored his first Celtic goal, no doubts that he was claiming it.

While one Carter-Vickers poor pass caused Ange Postecoglou to pull a rather perplexed - now meme worthy - face, the rest of his performance showed enough for a spot in this weekend's team.