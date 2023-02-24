Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his team will have to overcome an "annoying" opponent in Newcastle in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Opta statistics, external show that in Newcastle's Premier League matches this season, the ball has been in play for an average of 51 minutes and 47 seconds per game, with only Leeds (51 minutes and five seconds) having a lower average time.

Newcastle also have the second-highest average amount of added time per game in the Premier League this season, with only Chelsea's number higher than the Magpies' nine minutes and four seconds.

Ten Hag has urged his side not to get distracted.

"They are an annoying team," said Ten Hag. Asked to clarify his comments, the Dutchman added: "They try to annoy you. They are quite successful with it.

"We have to get speed into our game. We have to focus on playing football and be fully concentrated on that and don’t get distracted by what could be."

Ten Hag said he did not know whether in-form forward Marcus Rashford would be fit after appearing to finish Thursday's Europa League win over Barcelona with a muscle injury.

However, fellow striker Anthony Martial has definitely been ruled out.