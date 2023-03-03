Rangers pair out for season - gossip

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence, who has not featured since August, is out for the rest of the season after further surgery was required on his knee injury. (Times), external

And forward Kemar Roofe will also not feature for Rangers for the remainder of the campaign. (Sun), external

Roofe will see a specialist over his calf problem. (Record), external

Manager Michael Beale says none of the Rangers players in the final stages of their contracts have been offered new deals. (Scotsman - subscription required), external