'We need a cup win over Killie to lift some of the gloom'

Ronny Costello, The Dode Fox Podcast

I finished up my last column saying: "Hopefully by the time next week’s column comes around there might be two or three in the door…"

They weren't. A young player from Huddersfield arrived plus Tony Watt went and wasn't replaced. Add that to the fact we've lost three games in six days, picked up one point in 15 and lost another two players to injury at the weekend... it's hard to put a positive twist on that.

Midweek at Killie was dreadful, my podcast buddy Paul reckoned it was worse than when we got beat 9-0 by Celtic at the start of the season.

Just a trip to Tynecastle on the back of it, and until Ryan Edwards was sent off we were the better team.

In my eyes, it's never a red card. What is he supposed to do? And even so, at the time, the referee didn't think it was even a foul. A complete and utter nonsense. Let's not even mention Garang Kuol's tackle... cheers VAR.

I'm fed up playing Kilmarnock already this season, but they are up next at Tannadice in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Regardless of the competition, we need a win and I would be playing our strongest team for sure.