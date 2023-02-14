Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Throughout the years, fans have watched the club struggle with relegation before battling back with back-to-back promotions, enjoying heavy wins, and suffering even heavier losses. Whatever happened, loyalties remained with their always being hope of a brighter future and a chance of winning any game ahead.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2012, the Saints have triumphed over some of the best, beating all but Manchester United in the traditional 'top six' at St Mary's Stadium. We have seen Premier League greats make a name for themselves in red and white, with Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane pushing us into Europe on their way to becoming household names.

Much of that is now a distant memory. Bottom of the table, Southampton are closer to a Tuesday night in Rotherham than Milan, with Nathan Jones’ three months in charge ending with just one win in eight games.

Whoever comes in next must reignite hope. They must bring back the belief that Southampton can compete in any game. They must commit to the club’s philosophy and make a clear pathway from the academy to the first team. Most importantly, they must make the fans proud of their team whatever happens.