Rangers v Ross County: Team news

Ross County could hand a debut to Wigan winger Gwion Edwards following his loan arrival. Midfielder Nohan Kenneh returns to the squad after missing the midweek draw with parent club Hibernian while long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) remain out.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Coming off the back of the last few results, we are looking forward to going down there.

"When you go to play the Old Firm, you have to go into it with a sense of belief and conviction because, if not, you will be beaten before you go down the tunnel.

"You have got to make sure you go into that with every confidence you have. That stands you in good stead."