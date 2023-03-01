Transfer news: Ten Hag wants Osimhen
- Published
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to make at least two significant signings this summer, with Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, and Ajax's Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, among his targets.(Manchester Evening News), external
Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, also remains a Manchester United target this summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Manchester United's takeover could be delayed as the club's current owners want a higher fee of £6bn for the club. (Guardian), external