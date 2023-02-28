Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is expected to make his 400th appearance for the Seagulls in Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Championship side Stoke City.

Apart from a brief loan spell at Bristol City in 2013, Dunk has spent his entire career at his hometown club.

The 31-year-old centre-back scored his 26th goal for Brighton as they came from behind to beat holders Liverpool 2-1 at home in the last round.

Danny Welbeck could return from injury for Albion, but Solly March is out, in addition to Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan, Billy Gilmour and Adam Lallana.

