Manchester City have won their past 13 Premier League home games against Newcastle - only Everton (14 v Fulham) have had a longer winning home run against an opponent in the competition.

Following their 3-3 draw at St James' Park in August, Newcastle are looking to avoid defeat in both Premier League meetings with Manchester City for the first time since 2004-05 (W1 D1).

Manchester City have scored in their past 28 Premier League games against Newcastle since a 0-0 draw in November 2006. It is the joint-longest goalscoring run one team has had against another in Premier League history, along with Manchester United against Leicester City.