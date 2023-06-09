Ruben Dias said Manchester City "love the pressure" and that players must embrace it against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

The Portugal defender was part of Pep Guardiola's side who lost the final two years ago, but said the task of trying to lift the trophy for the first time isn't weighing heavy on the shoulders of players.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: "We love the pressure.

"Since a long time the pressure has been on and we love it. The pressure in the right measure will make you run faster, will make you jump higher and be more focused. In the end that’s what these games need.

"We have to embrace it and do our thing. Mostly we enjoy it. We know what it means to our club, the fans, our families and we never forget to enjoy it."

When asked how he will feel standing in the tunnel before stepping onto the pitch on Saturday, he added: "I’ve been saying this for a long time, since February when the decisions come up, it’s the sweet spot.

"You can see the character of a team when you arrive to these stages, you can see whether a team wants to move forward or starts hiding.

"Since that moment we’ve been showing up every time and tomorrow will be no different. It’s another time for all of us to step up to the occasion."