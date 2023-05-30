Statisticians Opta have come up with a Premier League team of the season using their stats from the campaign and two Arsenal players are included.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko maintained his record of finishing in the top two in every season he has featured.

Zinchenko played 27 times for the Gunners, completing the most passes (64), most passes in the opposition half (38), playing the most passes into the final third (26) and having the most touches (92) per 90 minutes of any Arsenal player to play at least 1,000 minutes this season.

He had 16 build-up goal involvements for Arsenal this season, with only four players having more in the Premier League this season, despite him missing 11 games. He also played the most progressive passes of any left-back (121) and ranked fourth for secondary chances created (25) among all full-backs.

Martin Odegaard

With 15 goals and seven assists in 2022-23, Odegaard doubled his goal involvement tally from 2021-22 (seven goals, four assists). The Norwegian ranked fifth for chances created (76), fourth for successful passes in the opposition's half (1,017), had the joint most secondary assists (nine) and was the Premier League's highest scoring midfielder (15).

He was involved in two or more goals in three consecutive appearances in November and December, only the sixth Gunners player to achieve that in the Premier League era and first midfielder since Cesc Fabregas did so in 2007.

Odegaard was integral to the build-up of Arsenal's attacking play, involved in 232 unique shot-ending sequences, the second-most of any Premier League player behind Bruno Fernandes, while 33 of those sequences ended with a goal, with only Erling Haaland involved in more (39).

Who else made the team? Find out here