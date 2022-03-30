Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

John Stones withdrew late from England’s friendly with Switzerland and is the latest centre-half to pick up an injury ahead of the most pivotal part of the season.

It’s unclear how serious Stones’ injury is and there is no timeframe for recovery, although murmurs out of the club suggest it is mild.

We are already without the stalwart of our team - yes, I said team rather than defence, such is the importance of Ruben Dias. His absence has already been felt in the few games he has missed and, if out much longer, it could become a real conundrum for Pep Guardiola.

Luckily, we still have hope in the shape of Aymeric Laporte, who I consider one of, if not the, best left-sided centre-half in world football.

His name has been bandied about in a negative light from some corners after his desire to leave last summer for guaranteed first-team football. However, Laporte has largely been Guardiola’s go-to partner for Dias this season, which was perhaps unthinkable for many after the year Dias and Stones had together.

Despite taking time to fully come back to his best form following injury last year, as well as the speculation about his future, he has shown ultimate professionalism in fighting for his place within the club.

His class has shone in abundance this season and we should expect him to be at the forefront of everything positive City do over these next weeks.