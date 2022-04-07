Marsch to face the media

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Jesse Marsch has been bold this week, spelling out in an interview that one of the measures of success during his time at Leeds United will be to deliver major honours.

"You want to win trophies, right?"

But he is also acutely aware that his immediate mission is to stay in division. United are unbeaten in three matches, so does he feel that the belief is more about how high the side can finish now rather than just avoiding the drop?

United are six points above the relegation zone and eight ahead of Saturday's opponents Watford, who fell to second from bottom after Burnley's victory over Everton last night. Table watching does not appear to pre-occupy Marsch, but how big a moment does he feel the trip to Vicarage Road now is?

Striker Joe Gelhardt is an injury concern after suffering a leg problem during the under-23s' midweek win over Crystal Palace. An update on his fitness will be requested - and whether Kalvin Phillips is ready to start after impressing upon his return from hamstring surgery as a substitute in the draw with Southampton.