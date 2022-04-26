Skipp to miss rest of season

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a pubis injury.

The 21-year-old, who is expected to be fit in time for pre-season, has made 28 appearances in 2021-22.

He hasn't played since the 2-0 defeat by Chelsea on 23 January.

