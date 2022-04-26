Skipp to miss rest of season
- Published
Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a pubis injury.
The 21-year-old, who is expected to be fit in time for pre-season, has made 28 appearances in 2021-22.
He hasn't played since the 2-0 defeat by Chelsea on 23 January.
Skip twitter post
Come back stronger, Skippy. ✊ pic.twitter.com/7Txqn9teMW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 26, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post