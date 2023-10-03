Rodgers on Lazio, Celtic's home record and Rogic retirement
- Published
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media before his side host Lazio in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Brendan Rodgers says Celtic will “ play with no fear”, and says his side need to be "100 per cent from the first whistle" because even if they’re at "98 per cent, at this level you’ll come unstuck”.
Rodgers admits that it’s “challenging” to try to “bring the club forward” at this level but says it’s part of the reason he came back to the club again.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is progressing faster than expected from injury and could even make the squad for the visit of Maurizo Sarri’s side. Fellow defender Nat Phillips is also fit, although Celtic are without Gustaf Lagerbielke and Thiago Odin Holm following their red cards in the first group game away to Feyenoord.
Celtic haven't won at home in the Champions League groups since 2013 when they beat Ajax 2-1, and Rodgers admits "a decade is a long time" but says if his side play with bravery and courage, he’s hopeful they’ll put that stat to rest and get their first points in this season’s campaign.
Rodgers also says he wishes Michael Beale "all the best" and is "saddened when any manager loses his job".
On Tom Rogic, the Celtic manager described the now-retired Australian midfielder as "a Celtic great". He was sad to hear that he’d retired at the age of 30 but says he understands why and that family should always come first.