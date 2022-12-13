Jamie Beatson, www.weareperth.co.uk, external

To Dingwall, where a record low away crowd is expected thanks to Ross County’s decision to charge £28 for this Scottish Premiership clash, a week before Christmas, on the day of a rail strike, during this bitter cold snap. A trip to the north this weekend is not an inviting one.

However, it’s critical St Johnstone get back to business with a bang - there’s some tough fixtures coming up thick and fast as the real action resumes. This next month is both an opportunity to take ourselves out of the relegation equation once and for all, and a time where we could be dragged back into it depending how results go.

It’s an exciting rest of the season that lies ahead with the league table tightly packed and few stand-out teams. Two or three wins between now and the middle of January would put us in top-six contention. That didn't look remotely likely pre-season - so it’s great to look forward to the resumption of the season with that prize a possibility.