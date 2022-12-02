Gustavo Scarpa "strikes the ball better than anyone Nottingham Forest have at the moment", according to South American football expert Jon Cotterill, amid reports linking the Palmeiras midfielder with a move to the City Ground. Forest have reportedly agreed a deal, external to sign the 28-year-old, who has been capped once by Brazil. "He's had a fantastic year, his best year as a pro," Cotterill told BBC Radio Nottingham's 'Shut Up And Show More Football' podcast. "So Forest are getting someone absolutely bang on form. He's 29 in January so he's at his peak. "He's someone who strikes the ball absolutely fabulously - better than anyone Forest have at the moment. He's got a fantastic left foot, a piledriver of a left foot. "He's a dead-ball specialist. No one is like that at Forest at the moment, so he's going to bring a real weapon. "He can dribble, but he's not famous for it. There's no real pace about him, but defensively he's sound and, although he's really skinny, he does get stuck in."

