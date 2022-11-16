Manchester United are planning on replacing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, with 23-year-old Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror), external

United boss Erik ten Hag says Ronaldo should not play for Manchester United again following his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. (ESPN, external)

MLS side Inter Miami, part-owned by former Red Devils winger David Beckham, have held talks about signing Ronaldo. (Sun), external

M﻿eanwhile, Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard, 26, has said he would be open to joining AC Milan from Bayern Munich despite the France defender being heavily linked with the Red Devils. (Football Italia, external)

Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in signing Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, with Inter Milan hoping the 27-year-old will sign a new deal. (90min, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column