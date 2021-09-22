Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle United's Competition Appeal Tribunal regarding a potential takeover has been moved back two days to 29 September.

The hearing will assess Newcastle's claims for damages from the Premier League, which they accuse of breaching anti-competition law by "preventing or hindering" a proposed £300m Saudi Arabian-backed takeover last year.

The club are also seeking an injunction to make the Premier League reconsider how it applied its owners' and directors' test to the takeover bid.

The consortium pulled out of a deal when the Premier League offered arbitration to resolve differences between the two parties over the make-up of a proposed new board.

But it is still interested in buying the club from owner Mike Ashley, despite that arbitration being set for next year.