Chelsea v Southampton: Who makes your Blues starting line-up?

Chelsea take on Premier League rivals Southampton in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your Blues starting XI?

Will Thomas Tuchel choose to rotate his squad after Chelsea's 7-0 league trouncing of Norwich at the weekend or will he go with his strongest team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Blues team to face Southampton