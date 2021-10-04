Chelsea bounce back as managers bemoan VAR decisions

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Both Thomas Tuchel and Ralph Hasenhuttl had plenty to say on the video assistant referee decisions after an entertaining match at Stamford Bridge.

Though Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell struck in the final six minutes to give Chelsea victory, Tuchel said he "could never believe" the decision to disallow Werner's first-half header because of a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters earlier in the move.

Meanwhile, Hasenhuttl was left to rue the dismissal of captain James Ward-Prowse for a late challenge on Jorginho, as his yellow card was upgraded to a straight red after VAR official Mike Dean instructed referee Martin Atkinson to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

It was the red card after 77 minutes which ultimately swung the match away from winless Saints, who are actually without victory in their past nine league games stretching back to last season.

The visitors managed to hold out until the 84th minute, when Werner at last got the goal his efforts deserved. Only Ben Chilwell, who also impressed on his first Premier League appearance of the campaign, ran further for the Blues than Werner - while the German also made a match-high 29 sprints.

Chilwell's fine strike ensured a winning end to a week that had seen Chelsea lose back-to-back games to Juventus and Manchester City, with the three points ensuring Tuchel's side remain firmly in the title picture heading into October's international break.