'Hasn't lived up to his price tag' - Villa's worst value signings

We asked you for the worst value signings Aston Villa have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Brian: Recently can't look past Coutinho. Looked amazing to start with then just dropped off completely. That he didn't respond to Emery's appointment the way Mings, McGinn, Watkins and Buendia did speaks volumes.

Johnathon: We’ve made some huge errors in signing over the years. My top three in recent times has to be Ross McCormack, Philippe Coutinho and Micah Richards. All took big salaries and failed to deliver any genuine performances or application. Granted Richards had injuries but he like the others milked the club.

Steve: Worst value signing has to be Ross McCormack. A £12m Scotland international who scored for fun for Fulham but managed three goals in 24 games for Villa. Poor attitude, timekeeping and trainer.

Stu: Too easy, it has to be Bosko Balaban. Nine games in three years, cost Villa £5.8m. Clinical before he came to us and more so when he left. Released from his contract in the end.