We asked you for the worst value signings Crystal Palace have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Simon: Easy. The £20m or so we paid Liverpool for Mamadou Sakho. Probably had the worst technique of any defender I can remember. Was forever caught out of position and tackled with no regard to his own safety. Got injured often (including on his loan spell) and was generally a wage-bill drainer. Possibly our biggest-ever transfer mistake since promotion.

Matt: Has to be Benteke, £32 million for 35 goals in 130-something appearances was not a good investment! Also was lazy a lot of the time and never convincing when in front of goal! Good at clearing corners, though, and a couple of great goals, but never enough!

Steve: Quite a lot to choose from sadly! Ade Akinbiyi was really terrible though. Bought for £2.2m in 2002, a lot of money back then for Palace! Managed a handful of appearances scoring only one goal, and was let go on a free 18 months later. Total shocker.

Danny: The worst-ever Palace signing must surely be Marco Gabbiadini. Sold Ian Wright for 2.5 million I believe, then bought Marco for 1.8 million which was a club record at the time. I think he only stayed one season, which is no surprise as he spent most of his time on the floor. The man couldn't seem to stand up let alone play football.

Adrian: Tomas Brolin. He was severely overweight and unfit when Palace gave him a contract.