Frankie Kent realised an ambition the moment he signed for Hearts - as the centre-half's arrival at Tynecastle coincided with the European Conference League qualifying draw that paired them with either Crusaders or Rosenborg.

"It's the first time I have ever been able to sit and take part in a draw for a European competition," the 27-year-old said after his transfer from Peterborough United.

"A lot of the reason for coming up here was wanting to experience that with Hearts. I know Hearts is a massive club and a new challenge for me, something exciting, new place to live, something else to experience as well."

Kent is reunited with Jorge Grant, the midfielder who joined Hearts from Peterborough last summer.

"We're well close," Kent told Hearts TV. "We spent a good year together at Peterborough. That's going to help me bed in I reckon. It's come round really quick. I'm well excited."

Asked what kind of player Hearts fans can expect, the Englishman suggested a creative defender who will "give 100% every game" and chip in with a few goals.

"Hard working," he concluded. "I feel you know what you're going to get from me. I try to play on the ball, but I know that, first and foremost, I'm a defender."

Kent could make his first appearance in a Hearts shirt in Tuesday's friendly against Mansfield Town, with their final pre-season friendly on Sunday against Leeds United.