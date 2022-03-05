Norwich 1-3 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Sport, on hat-trick scorer Ivan Toney: "I have said this before but for me Ivan Toney is the best penalty taker in the world at this moment in time."

On Christian Eriksen's full debut: "Good to see him out there playing 90 minutes. It was a top delivery for the first goal. There were top passes when he tried to find players in behind. You can see there's more to come from him which is a positive.

"It's never down to one of two players, it's the team. The team knows that. But of course every team needs their best players. We have missed Toney, and the quality and the ability Christian gives us is a big plus.

"The fans today were amazing, you could hear them from the off to the end. Loud, singing, cheering and we need that. It's about whether together we can push forward."