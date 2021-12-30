A Happy New Year for the Blues
Brilliant away win boys. Let’s keep on going pic.twitter.com/YcNwwMBjXJ— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 29, 2021
Last match of the year with a win. Let's keep fighting for more in 2022. Come on, City! +3 points 👏🏽🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3U5ei9Xgw— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 29, 2021
Goal and three points… no better way to end the year! 💪🏻🔵 pic.twitter.com/3WClae1auu— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) December 29, 2021
Ending the year with 3 points and a clean sheet 🔥💙 Thanks for your support, see you in 2022! pic.twitter.com/FoFofXengH— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) December 29, 2021
