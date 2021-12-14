Premier League in choppy waters for a while

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The Premier League can cope with odd games being called off at the moment but what they don't want is a significant number of matches to be called off.

That would create an issue over the calendar. I was in contact with a senior football official yesterday and he said he felt that it would be choppy waters for a while around the positive test situation.

Last year, we had an issue around matches and it felt like there was a very real threat of games being stopped for a couple of weeks after 40 and 36 positive tests in individual weeks. Now we are up to 42.

In the first instance clubs would look to bring in reduced capacities in stadiums and then look at social distancing and the very worst case scenario would be going back to matches behind closed doors.

The television contracts are locked in and if games are stopped and the season does not finish when it is supposed to there are financial penalties involved that clubs will look to avoid.