Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

It may not have been salvation, it may not have been redemption but you would have to have a stoney heart not to be pleased for Neal Maupay.

After some made much of his wasted chances on Saturday and in his Premier League career so far, his wonderful overhead kick at London Stadium handed Brighton a well-earned point against West Ham.

His manager Graham Potter said it’s the role of the striker - one minute you are the villain, next you are the hero.

He has been criticised for his misses but the endeavour and hard work of the Frenchman cannot be doubted. He said he has changed his attitude and no longer cares what people on the outside think.

A sixth consecutive draw against West Ham in the Premier League was not the elusive victory the Seagulls wanted but added another point to the total.

Injuries to Adam Webster, the unfortunate Jeremey Sarmiento, who was making his first Premier League start, and Adam Lallana means all three are set to miss the trip to Southampton.

On the face of it they have cover. However, Maupay’s fourth yellow card of the season for hurdling the advertising hoardings after his goal means he, Shane Duffy and Joel Veltman are all walking a tightrope at just one caution away from a suspension.

As the only fit recognised striker Maupay has a key role to play in a busy schedule.

We may be entering the pantomime season but he appears determined not to be typecast in December.