Moyes targeting top spot in 'exciting' Europa League group

David Moyes is targeting top spot in Group H to ensure his West Ham side enter the knockout stage of the Europa League as a seeded team.

The Hammers are already through despite still having two group games to play, the first of which is against Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Although Moyes is hopeful his side can secure their place at the top of the group, he says they have still made "progress" in simply qualifying for the next round.

"The competition's really exciting at the moment - we couldn't wait for the draw - and I have to say the players have taken to it really well," he said.

"If we win the group, we'd get to March before we play another European game. I just wanted European football after Christmas time. I thought it would be progress for West Ham and we've done that, so I'm really pleased.

"I have to give all credit to the whole squad for the way we've navigated the other games."