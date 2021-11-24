Can Man Utd afford interim risk?

BBC Radio 5 Live's Ian Dennis has been giving his reaction to news Manchester United have contacted former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde about the role of interim manager.

"I can’t get my head around the thinking," he said. "If that was to be true - and he's one of about five options talked about - he would then have to acclimatise to the Premier League.

"I just don’t think Manchester United can afford – with 26 games of a Premier League season left and into the Champions League knockout stages – to go through such a long period of time and take such a risk.

"Do the due diligence and then go after the target to be the next permanent manager. Otherwise, I can’t see how Manchester United are thinking of an interim to replace an interim.

"Where is the thought process when they are saying our top priority is success on the pitch? If that’s the case, go and get who you believe to be the ideal candidate to be the manager of Manchester United. Bring him in now and allow him to plan.

"The whole statement of getting an interim until the end of the season suggests they do not have a back-up plan."

