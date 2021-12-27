Crystal Palace v Norwich: Last time they met

Crystal Palace host Norwich on Tuesday, but what happened the last time the two sides met?

In January 2020, Conor Wickham came off the bench to snatch a late point following some VAR drama at Carrow Road.

Norwich had started the match brightly, Todd Cantwell finishing smartly inside four minutes after Emi Buendia's shot deflected into his path.

Daniel Farke's side looked on course for a win that would have seen them keep pace with their then relegation rivals, but it wasn't to be as they could not find an elusive second goal that would have put them out of sight.

Norwich would be punished for their wastefulness when Wilfried Zaha was finally able to get a yard on Max Aarons, firing in a great cross that was converted by substitute Wickham.

The goal was originally ruled out for offside, but there would be no reprieve for the Canaries as VAR ruled that Wickham was behind the foot of Norwich's last man Christoph Zimmermann.