Liverpool continue to be linked with Jorg Schmadtke for their soon-to-be-vacant sporting director role.

Julian Ward will step away from the role at Anfield this summer, prompting links with the Reds and Schmadtke, a former goalkeeper who is a respected figure in German football and who last worked at Wolfsburg before leaving in January.

The role at Liverpool has been seen as a key one, with Michael Edwards - in place before Ward took over - viewed as integral to a host of transfers that helped propel the Reds to honours.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast, presenter Giulia Bould said: "I find it intriguing Liverpool have struggled with this role.

"Surely anyone within that role would be dying to put their CV in for it.

"Maybe that shows the intricacy of the job and the huge pressure of it. This is certainly a mega summer this. It has to go 100% right with transfers and recruitment. If it doesn't what was this season for? You can’t keep writing off seasons."