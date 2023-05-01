'He just always seems to be there'

Sportscene pundits Scott Allan and Neil McCann heaped praise on USA international, Cameron Carter-Vickers after the defender played his last match of the season for Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The American put in a player-of-the-match display, despite playing through injury, which manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed post-match.

"Considering the amount of attacking flair Celtic had, that Cameron Carter-Vickers was man of the match shows how the game went second half and how much they relied on him to get those defensive blocks," Former Celtic midfielder Allan said on Sunday's show. "He just seems to always be there.

"When you've got someone like that behind you as an attacking player, the confidence it gives you to have a bit of freedom going forward because the trust is there."

McCann was equally impressed with the centre-half's performance again, highlighting his positioning as "excellent".

"Carter-Vickers might not be the biggest, he's not the Virgil van Dijk, Rolls Royce type, he's a very different kind of defender, but he's so robust and so strong."