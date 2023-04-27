Another impressive display from Trent Alexander-Arnold earned plaudits on Match of the Day after Liverpool's win over West Ham.

Alexander-Arnold set up Cody Gakpo's goal against the Hammers, taking his tally to five assists in his last four Premier League appearances.

Ian Wright said: "The masterclass Trent put on was unbelievable.

"His passes, the way he gets it through the lines and puts it in there with purpose. He can make that pass that opens it up for the forwards and is someone who you get it into in those tight areas and he controls and deals with it very well.

"I’m thinking why aren’t you getting tighter on him? It’s absolutely brilliant. He had 123 touches and most of them were top-quality touches."

Gary Lineker added: "He's the best passer in English football. He's gradually drifting into the position he was born to play."

