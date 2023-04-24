On this day... Larsson takes Celtic to UEFA Cup final

It is 20 years to the day since Henrick Larsson scored his 40th goal of the season to send Celtic to the UEFA Cup final.

After a 1-1 draw with Portuguese side Boavista at Celtic Park in the first leg, Larsson scored in the 79th minute to take Celtic 1-0 up away in Porto, the goal which ultimately secured them a space in the final after a 2-1 aggregate win.

The ball dropped kindly for Larsson just inside the opposition box after an attempted one-two with strike partner John Hartson, and the Swedish superstar didn't need a second invitation, forcing the ball beyond Ricardo in the Boavista goal to spark wild Celtic celebrations.

Larsson went on to score two in the final against Porto but couldn't do enough as his side lost 3-2 in Seville.