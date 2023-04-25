Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa got away with it a bit at the weekend. I tipped them to beat Brentford but they did not really get going against the Bees and were lucky to get a draw.

Just when it appeared that Fulham's players had signed off for their summer holidays, they have now won back-to-back games - deservedly so each time - and look really committed.

It will be close but Villa are at home and have been in good form under Unai Emery, so I still fancy them to sneak this one.

Kyra's prediction: 2-0

Lee's prediction: 2-1

Villa are on a great run.

Find out what Sutton, Cronin and Gardner predicted for the rest of the games and cast your vote