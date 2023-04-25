Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Fulham
For the midweek, Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against two specialists in horror - Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin and Living With Chucky writer and director Kyra Gardner.
Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1
Aston Villa got away with it a bit at the weekend. I tipped them to beat Brentford but they did not really get going against the Bees and were lucky to get a draw.
Just when it appeared that Fulham's players had signed off for their summer holidays, they have now won back-to-back games - deservedly so each time - and look really committed.
It will be close but Villa are at home and have been in good form under Unai Emery, so I still fancy them to sneak this one.
Kyra's prediction: 2-0
Lee's prediction: 2-1
Villa are on a great run.
