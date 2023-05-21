Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce says his team must be "much, much better" to beat Tottenham next weekend and then can only "hope" other results go their way in order to survive relegation.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Sunday's 3-1 loss at West Ham left his side on the brink of relegation, Allardyce said: “It’s two things – confidence and ability. That's the bottom line. Ability is expressed much better when you have more confidence.

"There wasn’t a lack of confidence with the way we started. But it needed to be really good in the final third to take more chances and we should have capitalised more.

"I was really anxious after the first 10 minutes as we hadn’t got a goal. Then we got a brilliant one from a throw-in, but nothing from open play. Our final-third play was not good enough.

"We need to get goals to protect our lead as it is a long time since Leeds United kept a clean sheet."

On whether Patrick Bamford’s injury rule him out of next week: "Probably – hamstring. Another disappointment for me is the lack of impact from the substitutes. You’ve got five subs, fresh and ready to go, eager to get on. You put them on to make a difference and they didn’t, which is a great shame. The energy was there but the quality wasn’t.

“We slipped up last week when we could have won and today we haven’t shown the quality when needed. So next week has to be much, much better than those two games to beat Tottenham. That’s all we can do.

"The players need to roll their sleeves up, apply themselves in the right way, beat Tottenham and hope other results go in our favour."