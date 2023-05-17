Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is still "developing and learning" with Erling Haaland in his team - and City are "strong favourites" to win the Champions League, says Matt Upson.

If City beat Real Madrid tonight they will be in their second Champions League final in three years.

Haaland has scored a club-record 52 goals this season after the club barely used a striker last season.

"Even though he’s one of the best, you don’t stop developing and learning. I think Pep has had an interesting season," ex-England defender Upson said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I think he’s played around with this Man City team this season and enjoyed it. He’s got an outlet.

"You used to know what you were going to get from them in every game, they had their style, the way they controlled possession but they go about things a bit different now. He might mix it up game to game.

"In the middle of the season they’d have moments where they played diferently. They have the ability to go direct. He’s got an extremely physical centre forward in Haaland which adds a different dynamic.

"I think he’s having a lot of fun, and he’s trying different things. They can be a joy to watch at times. They’ve been strong favourites from the start. I think they’ve got a slightly different factor this season."

When asked who would win tonight, Upson said: "Man City, all the way for me."

