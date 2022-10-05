Ten Hag's City appreciation...
- Published
Earlier we brought you quotes from Erik ten Hag which pointed to his thanks to Manchester City for Sunday's tough derby defeat.
🗣️ "Thank you for the lesson from Pep & City"— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) October 5, 2022
Erik ten Hag has thanked opposite number Pep Guardiola after United's "difficult day" at the Etihad.
Reds fans, what lessons can you take from that defeat?#MUFC #ManCity #bbcfootball
