Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I was only just out when I predicted that Leeds would lose 6-1 at Liverpool last week.

I took a lot of flak from Leeds fans following their win at Anfield but, once again, it was after the event. They were thinking the same as me before the game.

Seriously though, I was pleased for Leeds boss Jesse Marsch when he got that result. I have never met him, and he bigs his team up possibly too much at times after they've lost games, but I get why he is always trying to be positive about his players.

That win will buy him a bit of time, not with the club's owners, but with the Elland Road crowd who were on his back when they lost to Fulham in their last home game.

That goodwill will only last if Marsch can back it up by beating Bournemouth, who were woeful as they chucked away a 2-0 lead to lose against Tottenham last time out.

But it is a good enough reason to be positive about Leeds, and I am going for them to win this one. Unfortunately for them, that usually means they lose.

Moorhead's prediction: 2-2

Benson's prediction: 2-1

