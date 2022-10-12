This is the first-ever Premier League meeting between Wolves and Nottingham Forest – they last met in the top flight in March 1984, with Wolves winning 1-0 thanks to a Paul Hart own goal.

Wolves have lost just one of their past seven league games against Nottingham Forest (W4 D2), though it was in their last such meeting with them in January 2018 (2-0 at Molineux).

Nottingham Forest have won three of their past five away league games against Wolves (D1 L1), more than they had in their previous 20 visits to Molineux (W2 D3 L15).