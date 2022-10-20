Rangers lacking 'any sort of form' - Hateley

T﻿he winter break "can't come quickly enough" for Rangers, reckons former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley.

The unconvincing League Cup quarter-final win over Dundee comes on top of Rangers - two points adrift of Premiership leaders Celtic - losing four out of four in their Champions League group.

“The mumblings from the crowd - it was not a good reception after the Dundee game," Hateley told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

“The result disappointed the fans that were left in the stadium and Rangers are still looking to find any sort of form at the moment.

“The World Cup can’t come quickly enough for Rangers. Get away, think about it, and regroup. They’ve just got to keep grinding out results [until then]."

Listen to all the League Cup reaction.