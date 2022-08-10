The Athletic's Adam Crafton says Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva would want to sign for Barcelona "in an ideal world".

On Tuesday the Manchester Evening News reported City had reached an agreement with Barcelona to sell the Portuguese playmaker.

But journalist Crafton told the BBC Transfer Gossip Daily podcast "nothing has been agreed between the two clubs".

"I think where it’s at is he’s one of the players Barcelona would really like to sign," Crafton added.

"Manchester City know that Bernado, in an ideal world, would love to join Barcelona.

"I think it’s one of those deals which become more likely if Barcelona sell Frenkie de Jong, then that could free up some funds in order to sign Bernardo Silva."

Listen to the latest Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds

Should City be trying to keep Bernardo? Or can life go on without him? Let us know here